The women behind the 1963 March on Washington Philip Randolph conceived the March on Washington with help from a group of men in the Civil Rights Movement known as the Big Six. But on that day, another group was denied the spotlight: the women who played a crucial role in pulling the march together. Mark Strassmann reports on Dorothy Height, Rosa Parks and the other women who played behind-the-scenes roles in the historic march, as part of the CBSN special “The Power of August."