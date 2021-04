The woman behind Pope Francis' U.S. visit There's less than two months to go before Pope Francis makes his first-ever visit to the U.S. The September trip kicks off in Washington with stops at the White House and Capitol Hill, where Francis will be the first pope to address Congress. In New York, he'll appear before the U.N. General Assembly and visit Saint Patrick's Cathedral. Mireya Villarreal spoke to one woman who’s working around the clock to help coordinate his visit to Philadelphia.