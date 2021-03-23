Live

The White House's complex pan-African dinner prep

It's not easy to pull together dinner for the Obamas and 400 African leaders given the varied traditions of the 50-plus countries represented. White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford explains to CBS News how it's done.
