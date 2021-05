The White House has a new warning for Syria The Pentagon says the U.S. has spotted activity at the air base the Syrian regime used to launch a chemical attack in April. Now the White House has a new warning for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying he would "pay a heavy price" if he used chemical weapons again. CBS News State Department reporter Kylie Atwood joined "Red & Blue" to break down how Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reacted to this news.