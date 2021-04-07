The viral vote: How clicks and likes play into the 2016 election Presidential candidates used to be able to rely on a snappy comment in a debate to get online traction. During the last couple elections, social media has also become a major player in campaigns, but the race to 2016 is taking it one step further. It seems that many candidates are striving for votes with viral video Likes. We’ll talk about the sharing tactic in this viral election. Washington Post writer Manuel Roig-Franzia joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss this 21st century twist on the election process.