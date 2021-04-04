Live

The "violent" thoughts of James Holmes

A 2014 interview between James Holmes and a psychiatrist was played in court Friday. During the conversation Holmes described his "violent" and "intrusive" state of mind before he killed 12 people inside a movie theater. Mark Strassmann reports.
