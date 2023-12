The U.S. resets talks with Venezuela The U.S.-Venezuela prisoner swap could be a step toward building diplomatic relations between the two countries. The deal allowed for the release of 10 Americans from Venezuelan custody, the return of escaped convict Leonard Francis to U.S. custody and the U.S. release of Alex Nain Saab Morán, a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Will Freeman, a Latin American studies fellow for the Council on Foreign Relations, joins CBS News with a look at the renewed diplomatic efforts.