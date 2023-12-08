Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Presents for the deployed

A family fulfills a mom's legacy to send Christmas cookies to troops overseas each year. A veteran meets the young student who wrote him a sentimental letter nearly 15 years ago – and who she grew up to be is a sentimental surprise.
