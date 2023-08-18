Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Dashing Drue and an Obama appearance

NFL player Drue Chrisman gives us a look at his off-season side gig. Librarians share how they received a message in their spam folder with a famous name attached: Obama. Plus, more heartwarming videos.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.