The Uplift: A trip to space and a thrift shop surprise A 26-year-old makes history with a trip to space on a Blue Origin rocket. A woman buys a sculpture at a thrift store in Texas for $34.99 and learns it is an ancient Roman bust with a rich history. A teen spends his free time teaching seniors karate. Plus, our most viral good news videos of the week, on this episode of "The Uplift."