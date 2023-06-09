Watch CBS News

The Uplift: A teen novelist and a rescue dog

A seventh grader becomes a published author and uses her book to give back. A dog helps save another pooch being attacked by a coyote. A singer who lost his voice thanks the vocal therapist who helped him regain it and changed his life for good.
