Watch CBS News

The Uplift: A match made in heaven

A couple born on the same day at the same hospital makes an against-all-odds match on a dating app. A mother mourning the loss of her son makes a connection to a 5-year-old stranger. Plus, more heartwarming stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.