Watch CBS News

The Uplift: A bad weather friend

Spencer, the official mascot of the Boston Marathon, is honored by his community. David Begnaud introduces us to a woman who calls herself a "bad weather friend" – because she's there when you need her most. Plus, more heartwarming stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.