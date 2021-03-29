Live

Watch CBSN Live

The unlikely story behind "Diary of a Wimpy Kid"

Rita Braver talks to the author of the best-selling book in the nation: "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul." It turns out, cartoonist Jeff Kinney's success story is a tale worthy of its own work of fiction.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.