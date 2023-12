The unlikely ambassador helping keep San Antonio's culinary traditions alive Six years ago, San Antonio, Texas, earned a rare honor when UNESCO named it a "creative city of gastronomy." This year, six chefs from the city were chosen as ambassadors to its culinary scene. John Tamez might be the most unlikely ambassador of the group, but he's using his role as a chef and teacher to keep culinary traditions alive and well. CBS News' Omar Villafranca has more.