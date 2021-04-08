The "Unfinished Business" of equality for working women Anne-Marie Slaughter's 2012 Atlantic article, "Why Women Still Can’t Have it All,” ignited a national conversation about work, life and family. Now, Slaughter's out with a new book, "Unfinished Business," where she writes about making the difficult choice to leave her job working under Hillary Clinton at the State Department for more flexibility for her family. Slaughter, president and CEO of New America, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the movement for women's equality in the workforce.