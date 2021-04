The U.N. vote's impact on U.S.-Israel relations President-elect Donald Trump is warning the U.N. that "things will be different" after he takes office. Trump slammed the U.N.'s recent vote to condemn Israel for construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Shibley Telhami, a Mideast policy expert at the Brookings Institution, joins CBSN to discuss the impact U.S.-Israel relations.