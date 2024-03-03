The Trump trials: A former president faces justice Beginning this month in New York City, former President Donald Trump will stand in the first of four state and federal trials in which he faces a total of 91 criminal charges, from financial fraud, to conspiring to overturn the election he lost in 2020, to keeping classified documents at his home in Florida. Trump's defenders equate the prosecution of a presidential candidate with "election interference," but Melissa Murray and Andrew Weissmann, authors of "The Trump Indictments," call the trials of a former president a defining moment in the rule of law. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.