The third round of the Masters tournament is underway, but the biggest star is the course itself The third round of the Masters tournament is underway at Augusta National Golf Club. Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau open play today tied atop the leaderboard, but one of the biggest stars is the course itself. With its lush greens and dozens of varieties of plants and flowers. It's a standard most other golf courses try to meet.