"The Talk" co-hosts on NYC episodes, latest news The ladies of the CBS hit show "The Talk" are back to host a week of episodes in New York City. The Emmy-winning program is currently in its sixth season, and its hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler were recently nominated for a 2016 People's Choice Award. They join "CBS This Morning" to chat about their return to New York City and dish on news topics including the recent announcement that all military combat roles are opening up to women.