"The Talk" co-hosts Julie Chen and Aisha Tyler on show's 5th season As two of the five co-hosts of CBS's Emmy-nominated daytime talk show, "The Talk," Chen and Tyler take a daily look, and often a laugh, at a laundry list of topical events and issues. Now they're about to embark on the show's fifth season. Chen and Tyler join the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to talk about the upcoming season.