"The Talk" co-hosts discuss stories of the day, 13th season and personal journeys The co-hosts of CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show "The Talk" joins "CBS Mornings" for their first trip to New York City together. Co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood discuss the stories of the day, their personal journeys and the 13th season of the daytime talk show.