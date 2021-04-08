Live

Watch CBSN Live

The tale of the wandering piano man

Dotan Negrin quit his job in order to travel the world with his piano, which he plays in outdoor settings. The 24-year-old has already visited hundreds of cities in 21 countries. CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.