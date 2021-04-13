Live

Watch CBSN Live

"The Taco Cleanse" explained by taco experts

For those who think "The Taco Cleanse" is a real diet, we're sorry to tell you that it's all joke. The authors of "The Taco Cleanse" Stephanie Bogdanich, Wes Allison, and Jessica Morris, explain the tongue-in-cheek book to CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers.
