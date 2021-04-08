Live

The "SuperBetter" method to living a happier, more resilient life

Game developer and researcher Jane McGonigal is among 155 million Americans who play video games, but it's more than a hobby. In her new book, "SuperBetter: A Revolutionary Approach to Getting Stronger, Happier, Braver and More Resilient--Powered by the Science of Games," McGonigal uses what she learned about the psychology of games to tackle life's challenges. She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the science behind the method and offer practical tips.
