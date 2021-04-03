Live

Watch CBSN Live

The story of the Wright Brothers

In 1903 the Wright Brothers, Wilbur and Orville, successfully flew a heavier-than-air powered machine. The story of these aviation pioneers is now told in a new book. Rita Braver spoke with the author, historian David McCullough.
