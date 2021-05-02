Live

Watch CBSN Live

The story of Harriet Tubman, an American hero

Harriet Tubman escaped slavery at 27 and repeatedly risked her life over the next decade, returning to Maryland about a dozen times and rescuing more than 70 family members and friends. Chip Reid reports on how her legacy is being honored.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.