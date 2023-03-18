Watch CBS News

The state of the U.S. Navy | Sunday on 60 Minutes

If the U.S. and Chinese militaries can't communicate over a Chinese spy balloon, then what's going to happen when there's a real crisis? Sunday, 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell talks with the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.