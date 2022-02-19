CBS News App
Show Schedule
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Harris warns of "unprecedented" sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine
National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago
FDA recalls Family Dollar products in 6 states over rodent infestation at plant
Russian-backed separatist leaders declare full military mobilization
MLB postpones spring training games amid labor dispute
Bear known as "Hank the Tank" breaks into another Lake Tahoe home
Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on "Remain in Mexico" border policy
At least 100 arrested in police crackdown on Ottawa protest
Trump can be sued for role in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol, judge rules
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBS News
The state of self-driving cars
As the race for self-driving cars accelerates, experts weigh in on their status and just how long until they think it will be until autonomous automobiles take over. Brook Silva-Braga took a test drive.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On