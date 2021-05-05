Live

The start of WWII for two of the Ritchie Boys

Sunday, Jon Wertheim tells the little-known story of the "Ritchie Boys," a group who used their knowledge of German language and culture to gather more than half the combat intelligence on the Western Front.
