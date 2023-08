Simone Biles wins U.S. Classic, her first gymnastics competition in 2 years

Did a Wisconsin man's lies lead to the murders of his parents?

Texas AG's office to appeal judge's ruling exempting some abortions

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to an estimated $1.55 billion

Livestreamer Kai Cenat charged after giveaway chaos in New York

Teen charged with hate crime in stabbing death of O'Shae Sibley

When his parents disappear, Chandler Halderson’s social media helps investigators unravel the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

The Snapchat Clue When his parents disappear, Chandler Halderson’s social media helps investigators unravel the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On