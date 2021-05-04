Live

The secrets of a long marriage

Is there a sure-fire formula for married couples to stay together "happily ever after"? Steve Hartman traveled deep within the cornfields of Knox County, Indiana, to meet eight siblings who collectively have been married for 449 years.
