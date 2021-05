The scourge of Internet shaming The rise of social media has also brought an increase in Internet shaming - mob justice meted out to shame people on Twitter and Facebook for "bad" behavior. But as David Pogue of Yahoo Finance reports, sometimes the targets of this new form of cyberbullying, or doxxing, are innocent victims of misidentification, such as the college professor wrongly pegged as a racist after a similar-looking man marched with white nationalists in Charlottesville.