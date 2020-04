The science of sneaker culture: An online course for kids stuck at home in their socks A class made by virtual course maker Yellowbrick is helping students understand the business side of sneaker culture. An adult course revamped for younger students, the program takes them through the process of designing and marketing their own shoe. Mola Lenghi speaks to some of the students about the sneakers they've designed and how the course fundamentals are helping them chart careers beyond fashion.