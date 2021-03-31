Live

Watch CBSN Live

The science behind the munchies

CBSN gets behind the science of the munchies. Dr. Tamas Horvath, a professor at the Yale School of Medicine and the lead author of a paper titled "Mulling the Marijuana Munchies: How The Brain Flips The Hunger Switch," explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.