The Rolling Stones' new album, "Hackney Diamonds" "Hackney Diamonds" is the Rolling Stones' first album of original music in 18 years – and their first since the death, in 2021, of drummer Charlie Watts. Correspondent Anthony Mason sat down with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood to discuss their unique chemistry; reuniting with the Stones' original bassist Bill Wyman; and what turning 80 means to Jagger and Richards.