The role of education, parenting and community in gender identity CBSN explores how gender is being redefined in a new CBSN Originals, "Gender: The Space Between." SJ Miller with Educational Equity Supports and Services at NYU, Jodie Patterson, an LGBTQ activist and parent of a transgender son, and psychotherapist Laura Jacobs with the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center join CBSN to break down the role of education, parenting and community in gender identity.