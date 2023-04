The road ahead for Kevin McCarthy and the debt ceiling House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a tough road ahead to pass a bill that prevents the U.S. from hitting its debt ceiling. His proposal would raise the limit $1.5 trillion in exchange for $4.5 trillion in spending cuts. But he needs virtually his entire caucus to support the bill and, even then, Senate Democrats are gearing up to shut down any major cuts. John Bresnahan, co-founder of Punchbowl News, has more.