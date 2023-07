The rise in pedestrian fatalities According to a recent study, more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed by a vehicle in 2022, an average of 20 people a day – the highest number in 40 years. But experts say, more than the design of vehicles, the design of the roads themselves is to blame for the alarming rise in pedestrian fatalities. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with advocates who are pressing for improved designs of roadways that will better protect pedestrians.