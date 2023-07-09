White House Cocaine
Casey DeSantis
Shark Repellents
"The Summer I Turned Pretty"
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark war milestone; Russian strikes continue
Gunman on scooter opens fire in New York City, kills 1 and wounds 3
Manhunt on for homicide suspect who escaped Pennsylvania jail
Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe will retire after 2023 season
6 killed in small plane crash in Southern California
Chicago investigates officer sex misconduct allegations involving migrants
Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later
Mexican journalist found dead days after being reported missing
Fiancée speaks out after ex-boyfriend kills her husband-to-be
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The Ring: The Murder of Patrick De La Cerda
An undelivered engagement ring leads to murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On