Fiancée speaks out after ex-boyfriend kills her husband-to-be

Mexican journalist found dead days after being reported missing

Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later

6 killed in small plane crash in Southern California

Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe will retire after 2023 season

Manhunt on for homicide suspect who escaped Pennsylvania jail

Gunman on scooter opens fire in New York City, kills 1 and wounds 3

An undelivered engagement ring leads to murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

The Ring: The Murder of Patrick De La Cerda An undelivered engagement ring leads to murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On