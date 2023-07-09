The rich life of Rose Styron She's lived as a poet, a founding member of Amnesty International, a mother of four, and the wife of "Sophie's Choice" author William Styron. And at 95, Rose Styron, who's always looked forward, has decided to look back on her life of adventures, both in her new book, "Beyond This Harbor," and as the subject of a documentary by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Lapine, "In the Company of Rose." Styron and Lapine both talk with correspondent Mo Rocca about her thirst for life which has yet to be quenched.