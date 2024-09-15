The return of LL Cool J, the rapper As a teenager LL Cool J was the first artist signed to the Def Jam label, becoming one of the first major hip-hop stars, with hits like "Going Back to Cali" and "Mama Said Knock You Out." He turned to acting, starring for 14 seasons on "NCIS: Los Angeles." Now 56, he's returned to the thing he loves most – rapping – with his first album in more than a decade, "The Force." He talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about the origins of his career, and the magic of making a hip-hop record.