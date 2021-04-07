Live

The restaurant Katrina couldn't keep down

Dooky Chase has been a family-owned restaurant in New Orleans since the 1940s. At the helm today is 92-year-old Chef Leah Chase who helped bring the restaurant back to life after Hurricane Katrina. CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller reports.
