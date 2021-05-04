Live

The Remington 700

Thousands of gun owners claim Remington 700 rifles have fired without the trigger being pulled. Now, after a class-action settlement agreement and recall, why do most gun owners still have the controversial trigger? Lesley Stahl reports.
