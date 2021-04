The realities of Elon Musk's "big" plan to colonize Mars Space entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk unveiled a plan this week for putting a permanent human colony on the red planet. Musk estimates it will take from 40 years to a century to get a self-sustaining colony going there. Jeffrey Kluger, Time Magazine's editor-at-large, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why the "odds are very, very good" and why this long-term space mission would be a "mental test."