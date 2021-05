The Race to Alaska, a human-powered test of endurance One of the more punishing events in American sport is a grueling 750-mile, human-powered boat race from Port Townsend, Wash., to Ketchikan, Alaska, featuring all manner of vessels, save those with motors. Luke Burbank checks out the Race to Alaska, held along one of the "wildest places on Earth," and meets some aspiring sailors for whom the real challenge is seeing just how far they will make it.