The production of crushed quartz countertops may be causing deadly lung issues in workers Engineered stone, also called quartz, is a popular material used for countertops in home kitchens or bathrooms because it can be made in an endless variety of colors and finishes. But many of the workers who make those counters are getting sick from a material called silica because it can seep into their lungs and leave them needing a lung transplant — or it can potentially be fatal. CBS News’ Anna Werner has more.