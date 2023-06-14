The politics of Trump's federal arraignment, from both sides of the aisle Former President Donald Trump remains defiant and on the offensive after his federal arraignment. Tuesday night in Bedminster, New Jersey, he continued to rally against the Justice Department, the special counsel and President Biden. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on Trump's arraignment day. And Matt Keelen, principal at the Vogel Group consulting firm, and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News to talk about the politics surrounding Trump's legal battles.