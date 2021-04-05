Live

The politics of peas in guacamole

The New York Times suggested putting peas in guacamole. The President rebuked the suggestion, as did GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush. However, lobbyists for peas applauded the recipe. CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers reports.
