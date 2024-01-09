The political points made in Trump's immunity claim appeals hearing Donald Trump's legal team made references to the former president's 2024 campaign during the appeals court hearing in Washington, D.C., Tuesday over his claims he should be immune from federal prosecution for his role while in office on Jan. 6, 2021. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from outside the court and Jessica Levinson, a CBS News legal contributor, looks at the strategy behind today's hearing.